RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $75,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.44. 272,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,236. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $253.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

