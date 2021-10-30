Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Drops By 76.5%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the September 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $91,615.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.74. 87,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,550. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

