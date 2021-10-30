Brokerages Set HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Price Target at $186.00

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOCPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

HOYA stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.43.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HOYA will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

