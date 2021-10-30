Brokerages Set HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Price Target at $186.00

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOCPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
HOYA stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.43.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.