Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Decreases By 75.5%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the September 30th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of G Squared Ascend I stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. G Squared Ascend I has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth about $385,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth about $2,015,000.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

