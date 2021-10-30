Coin98 Reaches Market Cap of $671.22 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00005913 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $671.22 million and $74.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00062870 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

