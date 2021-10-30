NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. 279,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,688. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

