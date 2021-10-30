VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VEREIT stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 29,651,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,303. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

