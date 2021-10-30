Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

