M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

