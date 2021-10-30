Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.64. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PFBC. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.57. 74,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $71.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

