AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,636,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $143,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.