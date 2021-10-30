Pundi X[new] Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $383.68 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,499.32 or 1.00224786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.30 or 0.06944590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

