Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. assumed coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE traded up 0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 10.26. 120,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 10.24. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $7,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

