Kryptomon (KMON) One Day Volume Hits $399,182.00

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $399,182.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,499.32 or 1.00224786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.30 or 0.06944590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,616,756 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.