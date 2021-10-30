GAMB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209,444.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $209,444.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00048624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00234097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.