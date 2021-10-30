$1.42 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,231,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 95.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,540. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

