FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $47,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.