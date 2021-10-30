Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,766. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

