Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of DX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 591,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,440. The company has a market capitalization of $605.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

