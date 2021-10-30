Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $247,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.