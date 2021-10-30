RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 376,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.