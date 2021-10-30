Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Declines By 60.4%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTHRF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 729,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

