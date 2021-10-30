Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 102.0% in October

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.77. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.