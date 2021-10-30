Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

MGTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,155. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

