LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 36,976 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

