Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Match Group worth $259,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

