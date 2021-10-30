BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Hits $1.85

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00048624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00234097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

