PDT Partners LLC Sells 163,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 163,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,430,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 4,049,383 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

