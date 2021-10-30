The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,724. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.26.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.