ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Earnings Results

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 162,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,576. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

