Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,608,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.12.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

