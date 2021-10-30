Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,237,583 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,467,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

