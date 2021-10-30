Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
OC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
