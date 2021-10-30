Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

