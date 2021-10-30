easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in October

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 1,872,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 705.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of easyJet stock remained flat at $$8.07 during trading on Friday. 99 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. easyJet has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

