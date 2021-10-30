easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in October

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 1,872,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 705.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of easyJet stock remained flat at $$8.07 during trading on Friday. 99 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. easyJet has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

