OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OCCI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 49,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.18%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 8.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 26.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

