OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OCCI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 49,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.18%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently 81.18%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
