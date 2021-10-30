Short Interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Decreases By 48.4%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 28,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAKD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Naked Brand Group by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 298,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAKD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,327,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,267,922. Naked Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

