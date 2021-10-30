Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading Down 23.4% This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $52,779.37 and approximately $84,377.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00237455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00097240 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

