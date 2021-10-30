Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. 3,105,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

