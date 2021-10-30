Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 76.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

