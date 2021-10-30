MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. 687,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,465. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at $48,748,095.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,829.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

