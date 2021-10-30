UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 83,980 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,188,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $224,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.05 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

