UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $278,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.82.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $287.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $192.79 and a 52-week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

