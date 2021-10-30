2,857 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.