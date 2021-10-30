FORA Capital LLC Invests $852,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $332.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

