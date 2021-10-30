Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 39,531 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 101.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $342.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.08 and a 200-day moving average of $358.73. The company has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $222.61 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

