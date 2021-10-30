Caxton Associates LP Invests $228,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $80,652,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,379 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $47.67 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

