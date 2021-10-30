Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,048 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $60.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

