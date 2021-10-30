LMR Partners LLP Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,398,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2,830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 1,217,288 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCKA opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

