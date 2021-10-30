Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.