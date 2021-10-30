LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 250,000 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLRM. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

